Flow Hybrid Input Validation

Flow does as much as possible to ensure the user data it helps you collect and verify is clean and standardized. If you're using the fully managed Flow embed product then you don't need to worry about the validations described below. If you're using Flow Hybrid and submiting data via API, you will need to match the formatting and standardization requirements described below.

ID Numbers

Flow's Lightning Verification will automatically collect, validate, and verify any of the following ID numbers for countries that you've enabled in the Flow Editor.

If you are separately collecting ID numbers outside of Flow, or if you have existing customer data you're looking to import into Flow, you can submit this data to Flow's API programatically.

The table below lists each ID number that Flow supports. The API type is a unique identifier that you should provide via API via the id_number.type field.

ID Numbers submitted via API should be stripped of any formatting characters like spaces, periods, and dashes. The table below also includes the exact regular expressions we use to decide whether a given ID Number is well formed and valid for that region's ID type.

Country Country Code ID Name API Type Format Argentina AR Documento Nacional de Identidad (DNI) ar_dni \A\d{8,10}\z Australia AU Passport Number au_passport \A[A-Z0-9]{7,8}\z Brazil BR Cadastro de Pessoas Físicas (CPF) br_cpf \A\d{11}\z Canada CA Social Insurance Number (SIN) ca_sin \A\d{9}\z Chile CL Rol Único Nacional (RUN) cl_run \A\d{8}[A-Z\d]\z China CN Resident Identity Card Number cn_resident_card \A\d{15,18}\z Colombia CO Número de Identificación Tributaria (NIT) co_nit \A\d{8,10}\z Denmark DK Civil Personal Registration (CPR) dk_cpr \A\d{9,11}\z Egypt EG National ID Card Number eg_national_id \A\d{14}\z Hong Kong HK Hong Kong Identity (HKID) hk_hkid \A[A-Z0-9]{8,9}\z India IN Permanent Account Number (PAN) in_pan \A[A-Z]{5}\d{4}[A-Z]\z Italy IT Codice Fiscale (CF) it_cf \A[A-Z]{6}\d{2}[A-Z]\d{2}[A-Z]\d{3}[A-Z]\z Japan JP "My Number" Resident Record Code jp_my_number \A\d{12}\z Jordan JO Civil Identification Number jo_civil_id \A\d{10,14}\z Kenya KE Huduma Namba ke_huduma_namba \A\d{10}\z Kuwait KW Civil ID Card Number kw_civil_id \A\d{12}\z Malaysia MY National Registration Identity Card Number (NRIC) my_nric \A\d{12}\z Mexico MX Clave Única de Registro de Población (CURP) mx_curp \A[A-Z]{4}\d{6}[A-Z]{6}[A-Z\d]\d\z Mexico MX Registro Federal de Contribuyentes (RFC) mx_rfc \A[A-Z]{4}\d{6}[A-Z\d]{3}\z New Zealand NZ Driver’s License nz_drivers_license \A[A-Z]{2}\d{6}\z Nigeria NG National ID Number ng_nin \A[A-Z0-9]{11}\z Oman OM Identity Card Number om_civil_id \A\d{8,9}\z Philippines PH PhilSys Number ph_psn \A\d{12}\z Poland PL PESEL Number pl_pesel \A\d{11}\z Romania RO Cod Numeric Personal (CNP) ro_cnp \A\d{13}\z Saudi Arabia SA Biṭāgat Al-ʼaḥwāl sa_national_id \A[A-Z0-9]{10}\z Singapore SG National Registration Identity Card sg_nric \A[A-Z]\d{7}[A-Z]\z South Africa ZA Smart ID Card Number za_smart_id \A\d{13}\z Spain ES Documento Nacional de Identidad (DNI) es_dni \A\d{8}[A-Z]\z Spain ES Número de Identidad de Extranjero (NIE) es_nie \A[A-Z]\d{7}[A-Z]\z Sweden SE Personnummer (PIN) se_pin \A\d{9,12}\z Turkey TR T.C. Kimlik No. tr_tc_kimlik \A\d{11}\z United States US Social Security Number (SSN) us_ssn \A\d{9}\z United States US Social Security Number (SSN) Last 4 us_ssn_last_4 \A\d{4}\z

Input Validation by Country

Address standards vary by country. Some countries do not support postal code or subdivision (the equivalent of "state" or "province" depending on the region). In other countries, postal code and/or subdivision is valid in a sense, but superfluous and not typically collected in native forms.

Separately, variations in identity data coverage mean that collection of "ID Number" is a required part of Lightning Verification in some countries, optional (configured in the Flow Editor) for other countries, and not supported in countries that do not support Lightning at all.

This regional variation is reflected in the table below.

The labels for each input field below correspond to the following input validations:

address.postal_code and address.subdivision Required - If address is provided as part of the request, this field must always be present Not Accepted - If address is provided as part of the request, this field must be omitted. Specifically, the key should be omitted from the address object (as opposed to the key being present with a null value)

id_number Required - If id_number is not provided for this country, kyc_check will treat the Flow Session as having incomplete data and will require user interaction with the Flow modal in order to collect id_number Optional - If id_number is not provided for this country and your Flow Template is configured to not collect ID numbers for this country then Flow will automatically run the kyc_check step without any user interaction as long as all other required input fields are provided. Similar to the address fields, the API requires you omit the id_number key entirely if you are not providing ID number data Not Accepted - ID number verification is not supported for this country and the id_number field should always be omitted from API requests



Need this data for your code? Download these validation rules in JSON form