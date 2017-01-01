Our identity verification service requires only a phone number to start verifying your customer allowing you to streamline your flow and cut out onerous inputs.
Gradually collect additional information such as date of birth, address or SSN to verify each customer with as little information as possible.
We use the highest quality regulated data on the market to maximize your match rate and minimize required manual review.
Every layer of our organization, from the code to the people, adheres to the strictest standards of security and industry best practices.
Our flexible scoring system helps you determine the relevance and quality of customer-submitted data in real time, effortlessly.