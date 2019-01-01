Breaking Change Policy

Learn about how we version our APIs to ensure your integration is robust.

Breaking Changes Policy

We aim to avoid releasing API changes that will cause any request that was previously successful to become unsuccessful or alter any response in a way that is likely to break a client implementation, except in the cases described below.

What changes do we consider non-breaking?

Add properties to a response

Add optional properties to a request

Add optional headers to a request

Add new endpoints

Add new request methods to existing endpoints

Add additional response headers

Support values in properties and headers that would previously have been rejected

Change the order of properties or array elements in a response, unless the order is explicitly specified

Change documentation

Make what would otherwise be a breaking change that is necessary to fix a security vulnerability

Change human-readable strings, such as title and detail in error messages

and in error messages Change the format of future identifiers and other opaque strings, such as adding, removing, or altering prefixes (like prf _ for a profile resource) and changing the length of the string

Change an error’s HTTP status code or internal code to be more accurate or specific, such as changing a 400 to be a 404, etc.

Adjust response behavior based on preferences supplied in the Prefer header that were previously ignored.

What changes do we consider breaking?