Algorithms and Lists

Learn about the search algorithms employed by Cognito Screening as well as the available lists.

Cognito’s watchlist screening system supports a wide variety of algorithms and languages to support common inconsistencies across both user inputs and underlying watchlist search data.

Supported Languages

ArabicGermanKorean
SpanishSimplified ChineseGreek
PashtoThaiTraditional Chinese
HungarianPersianUrdu
EnglishItalianPortuguese
FrenchJapaneseRussian
HebrewBurmeseVietnamese

Supported Algorithms

Phonetic similarityJesus ↔ Heyzeus ↔ Haezoos
Transliteration spelling differencesAbdul Rasheed ↔ Abd al-Rashid
NicknamesWilliam ↔ Will ↔ Bill ↔ Billy
Missing spaces or hyphensMaryEllen ↔ Mary Ellen ↔ Mary-Ellen
Titles and honorificsDr. ↔ Mr. ↔ Ph.D.
Truncated name componentsMcDonalds ↔ McDonald ↔ McD
Missing name componentsPhillip Charles Carr ↔ Phillip Carr
Out-of-order name componentsDiaz, Carlos Alfonzo ↔ Carlos Alfonzo Diaz
InitialsJ. E. Smith ↔ James Earl Smith
Names split inconsistently across database fieldsDick. Van Dyke ↔ Dick Van . Dyke
Same name in multiple languagesMao Zedong ↔ Мао Цзэдун ↔ 毛泽东 ↔ 毛澤東
Semantically similar namesEagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ↔ Eagle Drugs, Co.
Semantically similar names across languageNippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation ↔ 日本電信電話株式会社

Supported Watchlists

US – Office of Foreign Assets Control

  • Specially Designated Nationals List
  • Foreign Sanctions Evaders
  • Palestinian Legislative Council
  • Sectoral Sanctions Identifications
  • Non-SDN Menu-Based Sanctions

US – Department of State

  • Nonproliferation Sanctions
  • AECA Debarred

Bureau of Industry and Security

  • Denied Persons List

UK – Her Majesty’s Treasury

  • Consolidated list

EU – European External Action Service

  • Consolidated list

AU – Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade

  • Consolidated list

CA – Government of Canada

  • Consolidated List of Sanctions

United Nations

  • Consolidated list

Politically Exposed Persons

  • CIA List of World Leaders