Algorithms and Lists
Learn about the search algorithms employed by Cognito Screening as well as the available lists.
Cognito’s watchlist screening system supports a wide variety of algorithms and languages to support common inconsistencies across both user inputs and underlying watchlist search data.
Supported Languages
|Arabic
|German
|Korean
|Spanish
|Simplified Chinese
|Greek
|Pashto
|Thai
|Traditional Chinese
|Hungarian
|Persian
|Urdu
|English
|Italian
|Portuguese
|French
|Japanese
|Russian
|Hebrew
|Burmese
|Vietnamese
Supported Algorithms
|Phonetic similarity
|Jesus ↔ Heyzeus ↔ Haezoos
|Transliteration spelling differences
|Abdul Rasheed ↔ Abd al-Rashid
|Nicknames
|William ↔ Will ↔ Bill ↔ Billy
|Missing spaces or hyphens
|MaryEllen ↔ Mary Ellen ↔ Mary-Ellen
|Titles and honorifics
|Dr. ↔ Mr. ↔ Ph.D.
|Truncated name components
|McDonalds ↔ McDonald ↔ McD
|Missing name components
|Phillip Charles Carr ↔ Phillip Carr
|Out-of-order name components
|Diaz, Carlos Alfonzo ↔ Carlos Alfonzo Diaz
|Initials
|J. E. Smith ↔ James Earl Smith
|Names split inconsistently across database fields
|Dick. Van Dyke ↔ Dick Van . Dyke
|Same name in multiple languages
|Mao Zedong ↔ Мао Цзэдун ↔ 毛泽东 ↔ 毛澤東
|Semantically similar names
|Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ↔ Eagle Drugs, Co.
|Semantically similar names across language
|Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation ↔ 日本電信電話株式会社
Supported Watchlists
US – Office of Foreign Assets Control
- Specially Designated Nationals List
- Foreign Sanctions Evaders
- Palestinian Legislative Council
- Sectoral Sanctions Identifications
- Non-SDN Menu-Based Sanctions
US – Department of State
- Nonproliferation Sanctions
- AECA Debarred
Bureau of Industry and Security
- Denied Persons List
UK – Her Majesty’s Treasury
- Consolidated list
EU – European External Action Service
- Consolidated list
AU – Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade
- Consolidated list
CA – Government of Canada
- Consolidated List of Sanctions
United Nations
- Consolidated list
Politically Exposed Persons
- CIA List of World Leaders