Algorithms and Lists

Learn about the search algorithms employed by Cognito Screening as well as the available lists.

Cognito’s watchlist screening system supports a wide variety of algorithms and languages to support common inconsistencies across both user inputs and underlying watchlist search data.

Supported Languages

Arabic German Korean Spanish Simplified Chinese Greek Pashto Thai Traditional Chinese Hungarian Persian Urdu English Italian Portuguese French Japanese Russian Hebrew Burmese Vietnamese

Supported Algorithms

Phonetic similarity Jesus ↔ Heyzeus ↔ Haezoos Transliteration spelling differences Abdul Rasheed ↔ Abd al-Rashid Nicknames William ↔ Will ↔ Bill ↔ Billy Missing spaces or hyphens MaryEllen ↔ Mary Ellen ↔ Mary-Ellen Titles and honorifics Dr. ↔ Mr. ↔ Ph.D. Truncated name components McDonalds ↔ McDonald ↔ McD Missing name components Phillip Charles Carr ↔ Phillip Carr Out-of-order name components Diaz, Carlos Alfonzo ↔ Carlos Alfonzo Diaz Initials J. E. Smith ↔ James Earl Smith Names split inconsistently across database fields Dick. Van Dyke ↔ Dick Van . Dyke Same name in multiple languages Mao Zedong ↔ Мао Цзэдун ↔ 毛泽东 ↔ 毛澤東 Semantically similar names Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ↔ Eagle Drugs, Co. Semantically similar names across language Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation ↔ 日本電信電話株式会社

Supported Watchlists

US – Office of Foreign Assets Control

Specially Designated Nationals List

Foreign Sanctions Evaders

Palestinian Legislative Council

Sectoral Sanctions Identifications

Non-SDN Menu-Based Sanctions

US – Department of State

Nonproliferation Sanctions

AECA Debarred

Bureau of Industry and Security

Denied Persons List

UK – Her Majesty’s Treasury

Consolidated list

EU – European External Action Service

Consolidated list

AU – Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Consolidated list

CA – Government of Canada

Consolidated List of Sanctions

United Nations

Consolidated list

Politically Exposed Persons