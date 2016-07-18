Testing
Receive predictable responses you can test against.
Sandbox API
We host a sandbox API at
https://sandbox.cognitohq.com. The purpose of the sandbox API is to help you become familiar with the API endpoints and response formats. The sandbox server currently returns the same two fictional records for any valid request to
/identity_searches.
Testing empty identity searches
You can force the sandbox identity search endpoint to return zero identity records by using the last name “Gergich” as part of your name input. The input is not case sensitive and the first name can be anything you would like.
Asynchronous responses
The
/identity_searches endpoint supports the
Prefer header with the
respond-async option allowing you to force an asynchronous response when creating an identity search. The
Prefer header can be used on both live and sandbox servers. We add a
Preference-Applied: respond-async header to responses executed with this option.
POST /identity_searches HTTP/1.1
Content-Type: application/vnd.api+json
Accept: application/vnd.api+json
Prefer: respond-async
{
"data": {
"type": "identity_search",
"attributes": {
"phone": {
"number": "+16508007985"
}
},
"relationships": {
"profile": {
"data": {
"type": "profile",
"id": "prf_3s527AoQo6Dw62"
}
}
}
}
}
HTTP/1.1 202 Accepted
Content-Type: application/vnd.api+json
Content-Location: /identity_searches/jobs/idsjob_2HLhnV3hMoaFFf
Preference-Applied: respond-async
{
"data": {
"type": "identity_search_job",
"id": "idsjob_2HLhnV3hMoaFFf",
"attributes": {
"created_at": "2016-07-18T21:24:18Z",
"updated_at": "2016-07-18T21:24:18Z",
"status": "processing"
},
"relationships": {
"identity_search": {
"data": null
}
}
}
}