Testing

Receive predictable responses you can test against.

Sandbox API

We host a sandbox API at https://sandbox.cognitohq.com . The purpose of the sandbox API is to help you become familiar with the API endpoints and response formats. The sandbox server currently returns the same two fictional records for any valid request to /identity_searches .

Testing empty identity searches

You can force the sandbox identity search endpoint to return zero identity records by using the last name “Gergich” as part of your name input. The input is not case sensitive and the first name can be anything you would like.

Asynchronous responses

The /identity_searches endpoint supports the Prefer header with the respond-async option allowing you to force an asynchronous response when creating an identity search. The Prefer header can be used on both live and sandbox servers. We add a Preference-Applied: respond-async header to responses executed with this option.

POST /identity_searches HTTP/1.1 Content-Type : application/vnd.api+json Accept : application/vnd.api+json Prefer : respond-async { "data" : { "type" : "identity_search" , "attributes" : { "phone" : { "number" : "+16508007985" } }, "relationships" : { "profile" : { "data" : { "type" : "profile" , "id" : "prf_3s527AoQo6Dw62" } } } } }