Testing Your Flow

Learn Flow's test values to ensure you always pass a session

In sandbox mode, the Flow modal accepts a fixed set of inputs in order to result in a successful verification.

Form Field Test Value Mobile number 987-654-3212 First name Leslie Last name Knope Verification code 11111 Address 123 Main St. City Pawnee State Indiana ZIP code 46001 Month January Day 18 Year 1975 SSN 123-45-6789

Additional, more flexible testing workflows are planned, so these instructions are subject to change.