Testing Your Flow

Learn Flow's test values to ensure you always pass a session

In sandbox mode, the Flow modal accepts a fixed set of inputs in order to result in a successful verification.

Form FieldTest Value
Mobile number987-654-3212
First nameLeslie
Last nameKnope
Verification code11111
Address123 Main St.
CityPawnee
StateIndiana
ZIP code46001
MonthJanuary
Day18
Year1975
SSN123-45-6789

Additional, more flexible testing workflows are planned, so these instructions are subject to change.