Testing Your Flow
Learn Flow's test values to ensure you always pass a session
In sandbox mode, the Flow modal accepts a fixed set of inputs in order to result in a successful verification.
|Form Field
|Test Value
|Mobile number
|987-654-3212
|First name
|Leslie
|Last name
|Knope
|Verification code
|11111
|Address
|123 Main St.
|City
|Pawnee
|State
|Indiana
|ZIP code
|46001
|Month
|January
|Day
|18
|Year
|1975
|SSN
|123-45-6789
Additional, more flexible testing workflows are planned, so these instructions are subject to change.