Troubleshooting

If you're having trouble launching Flow for the first time, check the browser's error console. If the error message says the preflight request failed, then double check:

The provided templateId is correct. Check the integration settings panel to confirm the value is correct. You've whitelisted the current page in your "Domain Whitelists" settings

If the error mentions invalid authentication, then it's possible your publishable key is incorrect. Check the integration settings panel to confirm you have the correct key