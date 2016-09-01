Expanding Your Identity Search

Bird’s-Eye View of the Flow

Sometimes Cognito can’t find the person you’re looking for when verifying with just a phone number. If that is the case, we also allow you to add the user’s full or last 4 Social Security Number or date of birth to your verification giving you the best match rates possible.

We don’t charge you if we can’t return results which allows you to progressively search for different user information until you find a match. You can alternatively also include as much information as possible when making your first request and we will automatically attempt to search by your different provided parameters to maximize match rates.

Here is an example of a standard flow that uses additional customer information as a fallback for a phone number based lookup:

Using a Social Security Number

We split the SSN into the same sections as the Social Security Administration, area , group and serial , which represent the first three, middle two and last four of the SSN, respectively. You can send us all three of area , group , and serial for the full SSN or just the serial .

Though it is not required, we highly recommend also including a name if you want to search using the SSN.

Trait Attribute Required? Notes ssn area Yes if group is provided The length should be 3 ssn group Yes if area is provided The length should be 2 ssn serial Yes The length should be 4

POST https://sandbox.cognitohq.com/identity_searches HTTP/1.1 Content-Type : application/vnd.api+json Accept : application/vnd.api+json Cognito-Version : 2016-09-01 { "data" : { "type" : "identity_search" , "attributes" : { "phone" : { "number" : "+19876543212" }, "name" : { "first" : "Leslie" , "last" : "Knope" }, "ssn" : { "area" : "123" , "group" : "45" , "serial" : "6789" } }, "relationships" : { "profile" : { "data" : { "type" : "profile" , "id" : "prf_3s527AoQo6Dw62" } } } } }

If you would like to search by date of birth you will need to also include the customer’s first and last name.

Trait Attribute Required? Notes birth day Yes Integer between 1 and 31 (depending on the month) birth month Yes Integer between 1 and 12 birth year Yes Integer between 1850 and the current year

POST https://sandbox.cognitohq.com/identity_searches HTTP/1.1 Content-Type : application/vnd.api+json Accept : application/vnd.api+json Cognito-Version : 2016-09-01 { "data" : { "type" : "identity_search" , "attributes" : { "phone" : { "number" : "+19876543212" }, "name" : { "first" : "Leslie" , "last" : "Knope" }, "birth" : { "day" : 18 , "month" : 1 , "year" : 1975 } }, "relationships" : { "profile" : { "data" : { "type" : "profile" , "id" : "prf_3s527AoQo6Dw62" } } } } }

Using an Address

Trait Attribute Required? Notes us_address street Yes String less than 100 characters us_address city Yes String less than 100 characters us_address subdivision Yes String in the USPS Standard us_address postal_code Yes String of 5 digits

POST https://sandbox.cognitohq.com/identity_searches HTTP/1.1 Content-Type : application/vnd.api+json Accept : application/vnd.api+json Cognito-Version : 2016-09-01 { "data" : { "type" : "identity_search" , "attributes" : { "phone" : { "number" : "+19876543212" }, "name" : { "first" : "Leslie" , "last" : "Knope" }, "us_address" : { "street" : "123 Main St" , "city" : "Pawnee" , "subdivision" : "IN" , "postal_code" : "46001" } }, "relationships" : { "profile" : { "data" : { "type" : "profile" , "id" : "prf_3s527AoQo6Dw62" } } } } }

Next steps

Now that you have maximized the breadth of your verification you can read about extending your integration to help analyze and test the data.