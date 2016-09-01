Changelog Learn about recent changes to the API as well as our methodology for versioning.

Breaking Changes Policy

We have a strictly defined policy defining what constitutes a breaking change. You can review that policy here.

API Versions

2016-09-01: Initial stable Cognito release.

Historical Changes

Displayed in reverse chronological order. These dates do not necessarily correspond to API versions because most of the described changes are non-breaking. See above for the available versions.

2017-07-10

(Dashboard) Added the ability to change the time period of the search activity graph to show “week”, “month”, or “year” views.

2017-07-07

(Dashboard) Released initial version of the Cognito dashboard.

2017-04-20

Improved address normalization behavior on identity assessments.

2017-04-14

Added nickname matching on identity assessments.

2017-04-10

Added address to identity searches.

Added address to identity assessments.

2017-02-21

Added usage field to us_address indicating how recently an address was in use.

2017-02-03

Added date of birth to identity assessments.

2017-01-30

Added date of birth to identity searches.

2017-01-20

Improved handling of double barrelled names in identity assessments.

Improved scoring mechanism for dissimilar names.

2016-12-05

Added Social Security Number to identity assessments.

2016-11-28

Added the ability to supply a Social Security Number when creating an identity search.

Added area , group , and serial to the ssn object return in identity searches.

2016-11-14

Added a Prefer: respond-async header to /identity_searches allowing you to force an asynchronous response on both the live and sandbox servers.

header to allowing you to force an asynchronous response on both the live and sandbox servers. Added /profiles/:id and /profiles/:id/identity_searches endpoints to allow you to retrieve past identity searches using a profile ID.

2016-10-26

Deprecated the beta period HTTP Basic authentication scheme.

2016-10-14

Added optional include query parameter for the /identity_searches endpoint that customizes which resources are included in the response.

2016-10-08

Improved live search performance by about 20%.

2016-09-26

Added validation errors for incorrectly formatted Date headers.

headers. Added a maximum of 15 minutes of time difference between the client and server when verifying a signature in the Authorization header to prevent replay attacks.

header to prevent replay attacks. Improved validation message for incorrectly formatted phone numbers.

2016-09-16

Fixed issue which resulted in timeouts when retrieving larger than normal identity searches.

Improved general response times on identity searches.

2016-09-09

Fixed issue where an identity search validation error could contain an incomplete JSON pointer to the attribute.

2016-09-01