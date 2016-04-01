Cognito’s data whitelisting uses the JSON API inclusion pattern to choose the data you would like to see in your response. The primary purpose of this mechanism is to allow you to cherry pick the data you would like to use in your application and not receive anything else.
The whitelist is defined using an
include query parameter like so:
/identity_searches/?include=identity_records.phones,identity_records.names
If no
include query parameter is provided, all data will be shown. If the
include query parameter is provided then only the whitelisted data will be shown.
Below are the supported attributes for whitelisting. This is currently only supported on the
/identity_searches endpoint.
identity_records
identity_records.names
identity_records.phones
identity_records.addresses
identity_records.ssns
identity_records.births
identity_records.deaths
In this example we will create an identity search and opt-in to only seeing the names returned in the identity records.
The whitelisting feature still lets you see the existence of the non-whitelisted data points, however the actual data associated with them is not displayed.
In this example, you will see that the user does have an SSN on file, however it is not displayed because the
identity_records.ssns value has not been whitelisted.
POST https://sandbox.cognitohq.com/identity_searches?include=identity_records.names HTTP/1.1
Content-Type: application/vnd.api+json
Accept: application/vnd.api+json
Cognito-Version: 2016-09-01
{
"data": {
"type": "identity_search",
"attributes": {
"phone": {
"number": "+16508007985"
}
},
"relationships": {
"profile": {
"data": {
"type": "profile",
"id": "prf_3s527AoQo6Dw62"
}
}
}
}
}
HTTP/1.1 201 Created
Content-Type: application/vnd.api+json
Location: /identity_searches/idnsch_9cLibuU8CGL5Tw
Content-Location: /identity_searches/idnsch_9cLibuU8CGL5Tw
{
"data": {
"type": "identity_search",
"id": "idnsch_9cLibuU8CGL5Tw",
"attributes": {
"created_at": "2016-04-01T13:59:59Z",
"phone": {
"number": "+16508007985"
}
},
"relationships": {
"profile": {
"data": {
"type": "profile",
"id": "prf_3s527AoQo6Dw62"
}
},
"identity_records": {
"data": [
{
"type": "identity_record",
"id": "idnrcd_4jAKBtpgUYqotf"
}
]
}
}
},
"included": [
{
"type": "identity_record",
"id": "idnrcd_4jAKBtpgUYqotf",
"attributes": {},
"relationships": {
"addresses": {
"data": [
{
"type": "us_address",
"id": "usaddr_6McNRg4HYpisQ4"
}
]
},
"names": {
"data": [
{
"type": "name",
"id": "nam_5wwLicAvxWDyGm"
}
]
},
"ssns": {
"data": [
{
"type": "ssn",
"id": "ssn_a29MVUXXtn1hHU"
}
]
},
"phones": {
"data": [
{
"type": "phone",
"id": "phn_8NhXuWAD1rvYzo"
}
]
},
"births": {
"data": [
{
"type": "birth",
"id": "bth_9SfmTjQWh6DD6n"
}
]
},
"deaths": {
"data": [
{
"type": "death",
"id": "dth_dXzK8dDoqAR96N"
}
]
}
}
},
{
"type": "name",
"id": "nam_5wwLicAvxWDyGm",
"attributes": {
"first": "John",
"middle": "Jacob",
"last": "Smith"
}
}
]
}