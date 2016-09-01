Expanding Your Identity Search

Sometimes Cognito can’t find the person you’re looking for when verifying with just a phone number. If that is the case, we also allow you to add the user’s full or last 4 Social Security Number or date of birth to your verification giving you the best match rates possible.
We don’t charge you if we can’t return results which allows you to progressively search for different user information until you find a match. You can alternatively also include as much information as possible when making your first request and we will automatically attempt to search by your different provided parameters to maximize match rates.
Here is an example of a standard flow that uses additional customer information as a fallback for a phone number based lookup:
We split the SSN into the same sections as the Social Security Administration,
area,
group and
serial, which represent the first three, middle two and last four of the SSN, respectively. You can send us all three of
area,
group, and
serial for the full SSN or just the
serial.
Though it is not required, we highly recommend also including a name if you want to search using the SSN.
|Trait
|Attribute
|Required?
|Notes
|
ssn
|
area
|Yes if
group is provided
|The length should be 3
|
ssn
|
group
|Yes if
area is provided
|The length should be 2
|
ssn
|
serial
|Yes
|The length should be 4
POST https://sandbox.cognitohq.com/identity_searches HTTP/1.1
Content-Type: application/vnd.api+json
Accept: application/vnd.api+json
Cognito-Version: 2016-09-01
{
"data": {
"type": "identity_search",
"attributes": {
"phone": {
"number": "+16508007985"
},
"name": {
"first": "Leslie",
"last": "Knope"
},
"ssn": {
"area": "111",
"group": "22",
"serial": "3333"
}
},
"relationships": {
"profile": {
"data": {
"type": "profile",
"id": "prf_3s527AoQo6Dw62"
}
}
}
}
}
If you would like to search by date of birth you will need to also include the customer’s first and last name.
|Trait
|Attribute
|Required?
|Notes
|
birth
|
day
|Yes
|Integer between 1 and 31 (depending on the month)
|
birth
|
month
|Yes
|Integer between 1 and 12
|
birth
|
year
|Yes
|Integer between 1850 and the current year
POST https://sandbox.cognitohq.com/identity_searches HTTP/1.1
Content-Type: application/vnd.api+json
Accept: application/vnd.api+json
Cognito-Version: 2016-09-01
{
"data": {
"type": "identity_search",
"attributes": {
"phone": {
"number": "+16508007985"
},
"name": {
"first": "Leslie",
"last": "Knope"
},
"birth": {
"day": 14,
"month": 2,
"year": 1989
}
},
"relationships": {
"profile": {
"data": {
"type": "profile",
"id": "prf_3s527AoQo6Dw62"
}
}
}
}
}
|Trait
|Attribute
|Required?
|Notes
|
us_address
|
street
|Yes
|String less than 100 characters
|
us_address
|
city
|Yes
|String less than 100 characters
|
us_address
|
subdivision
|Yes
|String in the USPS Standard.
|
us_address
|
postal_code
|Yes
|String of 5 digits
POST https://sandbox.cognitohq.com/identity_searches HTTP/1.1
Content-Type: application/vnd.api+json
Accept: application/vnd.api+json
Cognito-Version: 2016-09-01
{
"data": {
"type": "identity_search",
"attributes": {
"phone": {
"number": "+16508007985"
},
"name": {
"first": "Leslie",
"last": "Knope"
},
"us_address": {
"street": "123 Main St",
"city": "New York",
"subdivision": "NY",
"postal_code": "10001"
}
},
"relationships": {
"profile": {
"data": {
"type": "profile",
"id": "prf_3s527AoQo6Dw62"
}
}
}
}
}
Now that you have maximized the breadth of your verification you can read about extending your integration to help analyze and test the data.